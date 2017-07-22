 A look at the Trump administration’s deregulation efforts.

The Race Toward Deregulation Is Rife With Conflicts of Interest

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
July 22 2017 6:00 AM

The Deregulation Invasion

There’s no transparency—but lots of conflicts of interest—on the Trump administration’s secretive deregulation teams.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

Josh King talks to ProPublica’s Robert Faturechi about the Trump administration’s secretive deregulation teams and what you can do to help ProPublica unmask more information in this area.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.