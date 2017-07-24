No, President Trump, You Can’t Pardon Yourself

Pardon Me, Mr. President
Can our petulant president pardon himself?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Bloomberg columnist and law professor Noah Feldman about just who the president can and cannot pardon—including himself.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.