 A history of presidential pardons, and why you can’t pardon yourself.

No, President Trump, You Can’t Pardon Yourself

July 24 2017 6:04 PM

Pardon Me, Mr. President

Can our petulant president pardon himself?

Jacob Weisberg talks to Bloomberg columnist and law professor Noah Feldman about just who the president can and cannot pardon—including himself.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.