 A guide to the lawyers defending Donald Trump against accusations of collusion with Russia.

A Field Guide to Donald Trump’s Lawyers

July 17 2017 5:28 PM

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to ProPublica’s Justin Elliott about his reporting about Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz and the most recent developments in Trump’s defense, including the hiring of Ty Cobb. Also, Jamie Gorelick is stepping down from Jared Kushner’s Russia team. What does that mean for Kushner’s case?

