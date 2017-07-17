A Field Guide to Donald Trump’s Lawyers

Lawyer Up, Bro
A field guide to Trump’s lawyers in the Russia investigation.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to ProPublica’s Justin Elliott about his reporting about Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz and the most recent developments in Trump’s defense, including the hiring of Ty Cobb. Also, Jamie Gorelick is stepping down from Jared Kushner’s Russia team. What does that mean for Kushner’s case?
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.