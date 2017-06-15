 The verbal gymnastics of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Is There a Grand Jury in Jeff Sessions’ Future?

June 15 2017 9:44 AM

The Testimony of Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III

What lies ahead for the attorney general? A grand jury?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Matthew Miller, formerly of the Department of Justice, about Jeff Sessions’ testimony and what Bob Mueller might be up to behind the scenes. Plus, Don Jr. gives us the real meaning of hope.

