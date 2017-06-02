 The Russia-Kushner connection.

The Many Conflicts of Jared Kushner

The Many Conflicts of Jared Kushner

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
June 2 2017 10:49 AM

Criminal, or Stupid, or Criminally Stupid?

Where do Jared Kushner’s devious acts fall on the stupid-to-criminal scale?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Jacob Weisberg talks to Tim O’Brien, executive editor at Bloomberg View, about the many webs Jared Kushner is tangled up in around the White House and in the Russia investigation.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.