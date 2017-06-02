The Many Conflicts of Jared Kushner

Criminal, or Stupid, or Criminally Stupid?
Where do Jared Kushner’s devious acts fall on the stupid-to-criminal scale?
Jacob Weisberg talks to Tim O’Brien, executive editor at Bloomberg View, about the many webs Jared Kushner is tangled up in around the White House and in the Russia investigation.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.