 The Republican response to James Comey’s testimony.

The Republican Response to James Comey’s Testimony

The Republican Response to James Comey’s Testimony

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
June 9 2017 1:47 PM

Oh Lordy, Jim Comey!

The Republicans believe Comey, not Trump. But will they act on that belief?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Jamelle Bouie talks to Greg Sargent of the Washington Post about James Comey’s testimony and whether or not this will change Republicans’ approach to Donald Trump.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.