The Republican response to James Comey’s testimony.

Oh Lordy, Jim Comey!
The Republicans believe Comey, not Trump. But will they act on that belief?
Jamelle Bouie talks to Greg Sargent of the Washington Post about James Comey’s testimony and whether or not this will change Republicans’ approach to Donald Trump.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.