The Health Care Fight Is a Civil Rights Fight

June 30 2017 12:47 PM

Why the Senate’s bill strikes a significant blow to racial equality in America.

Jamelle Bouie talks to the Atlantic’s Vann Newkirk about how the repeal of Obamacare and the rolling back of Medicaid in the Senate health care bill strikes a significant blow to racial equality.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.