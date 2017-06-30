The Health Care Fight Is a Civil Rights Fight
Why the Senate’s bill strikes a significant blow to racial equality in America.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jamelle Bouie talks to the Atlantic’s Vann Newkirk about how the repeal of Obamacare and the rolling back of Medicaid in the Senate health care bill strikes a significant blow to racial equality.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate‘s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Your Slate Plus Podcast Link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.