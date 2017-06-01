 The official pronunciation of covfefe.

Covfefe Is a Microcosm of Our Reality

Covfefe Is a Microcosm of Our Reality

June 1 2017 9:54 AM

Will the Real “Covfefe” Please Stand Up!

It’s definitely COV-FEY-FEY right?

Virginia Heffernan talks to Jared Yates Sexton, author of the upcoming book The People Are Going to Rise Like the Waters Upon Your Shore: A Story of American Rage, about Tuesday night’s tweet and what it means for reality ... just in general.

