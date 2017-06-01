Covfefe Is a Microcosm of Our Reality

Will the Real “Covfefe” Please Stand Up!
It’s definitely COV-FEY-FEY right?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Jared Yates Sexton, author of the upcoming book The People Are Going to Rise Like the Waters Upon Your Shore: A Story of American Rage, about Tuesday night’s tweet and what it means for reality ... just in general.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.