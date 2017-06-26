 The NYT’s David Leonhardt on Trump lies.

Nearly Every Outright Lie Donald Trump Has Told Since Taking the Oath of Office

June 26 2017 5:38 PM

All the President’s Lies

Almost all the untruths Trump has told since taking the oath of office.

Jacob Weisberg talks to New York Times columnist David Leonhardt about his co-written piece “Trump Lies,” in which he cataloged nearly every outright lie Trump has told since taking the oath of office.

Podcast production by Veralyn Williams.