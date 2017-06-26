Nearly Every Outright Lie Donald Trump Has Told Since Taking the Oath of Office

All the President’s Lies
Almost all the untruths Trump has told since taking the oath of office.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jacob Weisberg talks to New York Times columnist David Leonhardt about his co-written piece “Trump Lies,” in which he cataloged nearly every outright lie Trump has told since taking the oath of office.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Veralyn Williams.