How Could a Pro-Confederate Candidate Do So Well in Virginia’s GOP Governor’s Race?

Too Close for Comfort
How could a pro-Confederate candidate come so close to winning Virginia’s GOP gubernatorial primary?
Jamelle Bouie talks to Carolyn Fiddler, political editor at Daily Kos, about the Virginia gubernatorial race and why things on the Republican side were so alarming.
