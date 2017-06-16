 Takeaways from Virginia’s gubernatorial primaries.

How Could a Pro-Confederate Candidate Do So Well in Virginia’s GOP Governor’s Race?

June 16 2017 10:33 AM

Too Close for Comfort

How could a pro-Confederate candidate come so close to winning Virginia’s GOP gubernatorial primary?

Jamelle Bouie talks to Carolyn Fiddler, political editor at Daily Kos, about the Virginia gubernatorial race and why things on the Republican side were so alarming.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.