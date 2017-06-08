 Sorting through the Trump family conflicts.

Maggie Haberman Talks Trumps

June 8 2017 11:15 AM

Who’s being groomed for greatness in the Trump family?

Virginia Heffernan talks to Maggie Haberman of the New York Times about who’s being groomed for greatness in the Trump family and how they are—or are not—dealing with conflicts of interest.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.