 Rebecca Solnit reads “The Loneliness of Donald Trump.”

Rebecca Solnit Reads Her Story “The Loneliness of Donald Trump”

Rebecca Solnit Reads Her Story “The Loneliness of Donald Trump”

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
June 9 2017 6:36 PM

The Loneliness of Donald Trump

Rebecca Solnit reads her story about a very particular man in a very particular set of circumstances.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Rebecca Solnit reads her story “The Loneliness of Donald Trump.” You can follow along or read the story on LitHub by clicking here.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.