Who Is Reality Winner, and Why Does London Despise Donald Trump?
A normal national security story in the Trump administration? Finally.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Steve Vladek, a professor of law at the University of Texas, about Reality Leigh Winner and what might be the most normal national security story of the Trump administration. Plus, stick around for a chat with the Guardian’s Jonathan Freedland about Trump’s exchange of words with the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and why the rest of the world is treading softly around our president.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.