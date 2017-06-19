 Naomi Klein on the Trump brand.

Where Does the Trump Brand End and Donald Trump Begin?

June 19 2017 6:31 PM

The Trump Brand and the Conversation That Isn’t Happening on the Left

How has Trump channeled his brand into his presidency?

Jacob Weisberg talks to writer Naomi Klein about how the Trump “brand" is the driving force behind the presidency. Also, should the left be fighting fire with fire?

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.