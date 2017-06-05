 Is America taking a back seat on climate change?

Purely Political on Climate Change

Purely Political on Climate Change

June 5 2017 9:23 AM

No Consequences?

Are there any immediate ramifications to Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accords?

Jacob Weisberg talks to Andrew Revkin, senior climate reporter at ProPublica, about the consequences (or lack thereof) of Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accords. Plus, Vladimir Putin knows why a hacker does what he does.

