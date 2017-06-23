 How to take an unpopular bill and make it worse.

A Bill to Destroy Medicaid

A Bill to Destroy Medicaid

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
June 23 2017 9:55 AM

The Bill That Gets Worse and Worse

The new health care bill is nothing short of a nightmare.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Jamelle Bouie talks to Slate’s Jordan Weissmann about the latest version of the health care bill and how, in many ways, it’s worse than the bill proposed last month by the House.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.