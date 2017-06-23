A Bill to Destroy Medicaid

The Bill That Gets Worse and Worse
The new health care bill is nothing short of a nightmare.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jamelle Bouie talks to Slate’s Jordan Weissmann about the latest version of the health care bill and how, in many ways, it’s worse than the bill proposed last month by the House.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.