The Health Care Spotlight Is on Mitch McConnell. How’s He Doing?

June 22 2017 12:54 PM

Virginia Heffernan talks to Marc Ross, a Republican operative who worked for the McCain-Palin campaign, about Senate backrooms and why he thinks Mitch McConnell is playing his cards right with the health care bill.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.