The Health Care Spotlight Is on Mitch McConnell. How’s He Doing?

Senate Backrooms and a Defense for Mitch McConnell
How have Senate Republicans handled the health care bill?
Virginia Heffernan talks to Marc Ross, a Republican operative who worked for the McCain-Palin campaign, about Senate backrooms and why he thinks Mitch McConnell is playing his cards right with the health care bill.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.