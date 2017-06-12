 Donald Trump’s cognitive decline.

Donald Trump’s Cognitive Decline

June 12 2017

Our President’s Cognitive Decline

Is Donald Trump just getting old, or is something else going on?

Jacob Weisberg talks to Sharon Begley of Stat News about Donald Trump’s cognitive decline. Is it just a matter of age, or is something else going on?

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.