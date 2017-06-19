 A New York Times Photographer covers Donald Trump.

June 19 2017 9:18 AM

Through the Lens With Doug Mills

How 10 days of the Trump presidency looked to a photographer covering it.

Josh King guest hosts a weekend edition of Trumpcast. He talks to New York Times photographer Doug Mills about covering the shooting in Arlington, Virginia; James Comey’s testimony; and last week’s bizarre Cabinet meeting.

