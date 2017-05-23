The People Behind the Fake News of the Left

The Fake News Bubble for Liberals
Journalist Zack Beauchamp explains the differences between fake news coming from the left and the right.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg speaks with Zack Beauchamp, a senior reporter at Vox who recently wrote a piece called “Democrats Are Falling for Fake News About Russia.” Beauchamp talks about who’s producing this fake news, how it’s spreading, and the difference between fake news on the left and the right.
Podcast production by Jordan Bell.