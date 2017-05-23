 Zack Beauchamp explains the rise of the triad creating fake news for liberals.

The People Behind the Fake News of the Left

May 23 2017 3:17 PM

Journalist Zack Beauchamp explains the differences between fake news coming from the left and the right.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg speaks with Zack Beauchamp, a senior reporter at Vox who recently wrote a piece called “Democrats Are Falling for Fake News About Russia.” Beauchamp talks about who’s producing this fake news, how it’s spreading, and the difference between fake news on the left and the right.

Podcast production by Jordan Bell.