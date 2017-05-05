A Deep Dive Into the American Health Care Act

The Meaner Bill
How the working class will get the short end of the stick in the American Health Care Act.
Jacob Weisberg talks to surgeon and writer Atul Gawande about the AHCA and why its passing would be a catastrophe for the people who voted for Donald Trump.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.