 Why did the Republicans pass the American Health Care Act?

A Deep Dive Into the American Health Care Act

May 5 2017 3:13 PM

The Meaner Bill

How the working class will get the short end of the stick in the American Health Care Act.

Jacob Weisberg talks to surgeon and writer Atul Gawande about the AHCA and why its passing would be a catastrophe for the people who voted for Donald Trump.

