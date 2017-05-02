Trumpcast Live From the Tribeca Film Festival
One hundred days into the Trump administration, how has the opposition fared?
Jacob Weisberg, Virginia Heffernan, and Jamelle Bouie discuss whether the Trump threat has receded, how the opposition is faring against the Trump administration, and how the press is doing in covering a president whose words don’t mean anything. This show was recorded in front of a live audience at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Sunday.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.