 Trumpcast at the Tribeca Film Festival.

May 2 2017 2:04 PM

One hundred days into the Trump administration, how has the opposition fared?

170502_SLATELIVE_bouie
Jacob Weisberg, Virginia Heffernan, and Jamelle Bouie at the live Trumpcast taping on Sunday.

Tatiana Flowers

Jacob Weisberg, Virginia Heffernan, and Jamelle Bouie discuss whether the Trump threat has receded, how the opposition is faring against the Trump administration, and how the press is doing in covering a president whose words don’t mean anything. This show was recorded in front of a live audience at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Sunday.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.

Virginia Heffernan is a cultural critic. Follow her on Twitter.

Jacob Weisberg is chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group and author of The Bush Tragedy. Follow him on Twitter.