 The view from Melania Trump’s tower.

Where’s FLOTUS?

Where’s FLOTUS?

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
May 4 2017 5:09 PM

Melania’s Tower

Are FLOTUS’ photos a cry for help?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

Virginia Heffernan talks to Kate Imbach about the photos Melania Trump has taken over the years and what they tell us about our first lady.

Slate Plus members, stick around at the end of the show for a conversation with Slate’s Katy Waldman about the anonymous sources inside the White House. If you’re not a Slate Plus member, you can join by going to slate.com/trumpcastplus.

Follow Virginia on Twitter: @page88

Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.