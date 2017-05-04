Where’s FLOTUS?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Kate Imbach about the photos Melania Trump has taken over the years and what they tell us about our first lady.

Slate Plus members, stick around at the end of the show for a conversation with Slate’s Katy Waldman about the anonymous sources inside the White House. If you’re not a Slate Plus member, you can join by going to slate.com/trumpcastplus.

Follow Virginia on Twitter: @page88

Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast