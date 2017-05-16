Herman Melville’s Tale of a Con Man and Our President

The Confidence Man
What can Melville’s tale of a con man tell us about our President?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg, Katie Roiphe, and Philip Gourevitch discuss Herman Melville’s The Confidence Man and just what the book can tell us about President Trump.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.