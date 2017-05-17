 The Comey fire is consuming the White House.

White House Leaker Therapy

May 17 2017 3:57 PM

Searching for Higher Ground

White House staffers are reeling from Trump’s disclosure of classified info, the Comey memos, and the appearance of an obstruction of justice.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

Virginia Heffernan talks to Politico’s White House reporter, Josh Dawsey, about the reactions within the White House to the last 36 hours.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.