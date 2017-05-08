Are Donald Trump’s Tweets Moving the Stock Market?

Wall Street’s Love Affair With Donald Trump
Are businesses and markets responding to Donald Trump’s off-the-cuff tweets?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jacob Weisberg talks to New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin about how businesses are modulating their reactions to the Trump administration’s ever-changing policy positions and the president’s Twitter feed. Also, is Gary Cohn next in line for Federal Reserve chairman?
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Your Slate Plus Podcast Link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.