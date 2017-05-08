 Is Donald Trump’s Twitter feed driving the stock market?

Are Donald Trump’s Tweets Moving the Stock Market?

May 8 2017 5:02 PM

Wall Street’s Love Affair With Donald Trump

Are businesses and markets responding to Donald Trump’s off-the-cuff tweets?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

Jacob Weisberg talks to New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin about how businesses are modulating their reactions to the Trump administration’s ever-changing policy positions and the president’s Twitter feed. Also, is Gary Cohn next in line for Federal Reserve chairman?

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.