Is James Comey’s Firing Sinister—or Sheer Incompetence?

The Firing of James Comey
What is he allowed to talk about now?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast
Jacob Weisberg chats with Lawfare’s editor in chief (and friend of James Comey’s) Benjamin Wittes about how the Russia investigation proceeds from here. Plus, Virginia Heffernan talks to Tom Nichols about how Democrats and Republicans should calibrate their response to Tuesday’s events.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.