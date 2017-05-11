 How will James Comey’s firing affect the Russia investigation?

Is James Comey’s Firing Sinister—or Sheer Incompetence?

May 11 2017 12:19 PM

The Firing of James Comey

What is he allowed to talk about now?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

Jacob Weisberg chats with Lawfare’s editor in chief (and friend of James Comey’s) Benjamin Wittes about how the Russia investigation proceeds from here. Plus, Virginia Heffernan talks to Tom Nichols about how Democrats and Republicans should calibrate their response to Tuesday’s events.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.