How the World’s Leaders Are Learning to Deal With Trump

The Blabbing President
Daniel Drezner on the effects of Trump’s blabbing tendencies.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan speaks with Daniel Drezner, professor of international politics at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, about how Trump’s blabbing tendencies are shifting geopolitics.
Podcast production by Jordan Bell.