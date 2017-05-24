 Daniel Drezner on the consequences of Trump’s babbling and the leaders actually dealing with him.

How the World’s Leaders Are Learning to Deal With Trump

How the World’s Leaders Are Learning to Deal With Trump

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
May 24 2017 1:17 PM

The Blabbing President

Daniel Drezner on the effects of Trump’s blabbing tendencies.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan speaks with Daniel Drezner, professor of international politics at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, about how Trump’s blabbing tendencies are shifting geopolitics.

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast link

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Advertisement

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast

Podcast production by Jordan Bell.