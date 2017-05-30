 Congressman Ted Lieu on Donald Trump’s foreign trip.

Wrapping Up Trump’s Trip Abroad

May 30 2017 10:51 AM

Rep. Ted Lieu Talks Trump Abroad

Trump was relatively quiet abroad, but he still has a mess waiting for him back in the states.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jamelle Bouie talks to Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., about the president’s trip abroad and what he can expect when he makes his return stateside.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.