Identity Politics and Donald Trump

Identity Politics in the Trump Era
Did identity politics elect Donald Trump?
Virginia Heffernan is joined by Upworthy’s Parker Molloy to talk about the dreaded phrase “identity politics” and why Donald Trump’s definition of “working class” leaves out one particular group of workers.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.