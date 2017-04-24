 Trump, language, and identity politics.

Identity Politics and Donald Trump

April 24 2017 12:30 PM

Virginia Heffernan is joined by Upworthy’s Parker Molloy to talk about the dreaded phrase “identity politics” and why Donald Trump’s definition of “working class” leaves out one particular group of workers.

