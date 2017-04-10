Is Steve Bannon Losing Influence?

Gorka, Bannon, and the View From Hungary
Examining Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka’s ties to Hungarian fascism.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Lili Bayer, a journalist in Central Europe who writes for Politico and the Forward, about the story of Sebastian Gorka, President Trump’s chief counterterrorism adviser, and his far right-wing roots. Also, what are the parallels between the rise of the right in Hungary and in America?
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.