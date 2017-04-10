 Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka’s ties to Hungarian fascism.

Is Steve Bannon Losing Influence?

April 10 2017 11:31 AM

Gorka, Bannon, and the View From Hungary

Examining Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka’s ties to Hungarian fascism.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:   

Virginia Heffernan talks to Lili Bayer, a journalist in Central Europe who writes for Politico and the Forward, about the story of Sebastian Gorka, President Trump’s chief counterterrorism adviser, and his far right-wing roots. Also, what are the parallels between the rise of the right in Hungary and in America?

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.