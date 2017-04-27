How Much Do Donald Trump and Marine Le Pen Have in Common?

The French Election Connection
How should Americans feel about the results of the French election?
Jacob Weisberg talks to European historian David Bell about the French elections and whether Americans should be buoyed by last Sunday’s results.
