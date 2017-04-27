 The parallels between Marine Le Pen and Donald Trump.

How Much Do Donald Trump and Marine Le Pen Have in Common?

April 27 2017 12:40 PM

The French Election Connection

How should Americans feel about the results of the French election?

Jacob Weisberg talks to European historian David Bell about the French elections and whether Americans should be buoyed by last Sunday’s results.

