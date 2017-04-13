Masculinity in the Age of Trump

 The many men of the Trump White House.

April 13 2017 10:40 AM

So Many Men

A closer look at the male relationships that dominate the Trump administration.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Frank Bruni of the New York Times about his column “Manhood in the Age of Trump.”

Follow Virginia on Twitter: @page88
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.