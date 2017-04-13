Masculinity in the Age of Trump

So Many Men
A closer look at the male relationships that dominate the Trump administration.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Frank Bruni of the New York Times about his column “Manhood in the Age of Trump.”
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.