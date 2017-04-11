 The impeachable offenses of Donald Trump.

Has Donald Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses?

Has Donald Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses?

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
April 11 2017 9:25 AM

Articles of Impeachment

Corruption, abuse of power, and the violation of democratic norms could ultimately lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Jacob Weisberg and Harvard law professor Noah Feldman discuss the three most pressing categories from which the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump may be drawn—corruption, abuse of power, and the violation of democratic norms.

