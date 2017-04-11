Has Donald Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses?

Articles of Impeachment
Corruption, abuse of power, and the violation of democratic norms could ultimately lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Advertisement
Jacob Weisberg and Harvard law professor Noah Feldman discuss the three most pressing categories from which the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump may be drawn—corruption, abuse of power, and the violation of democratic norms.
Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Your Slate Plus podcast link
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.