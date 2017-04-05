A Supreme Court Standoff

The Senate Standoff
The Republicans are set on confirming Neil Gorsuch. The Democrats are not. How will this change the Senate?
Jacob Weisberg talks to Emily Bazelon about the Democrats’ plan to filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. They then discuss whether Gorsuch is set on dismantling the administrative state.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.