A Supreme Court Standoff

April 5 2017 4:28 PM

The Senate Standoff

The Republicans are set on confirming Neil Gorsuch. The Democrats are not. How will this change the Senate?

Jacob Weisberg talks to Emily Bazelon about the Democrats’ plan to filibuster Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. They then discuss whether Gorsuch is set on dismantling the administrative state.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.