Takeaways From Georgia’s 6th District

Lessons From Georgia’s 6th District
What can the Democrats take away from Jon Ossoff’s strong showing in a Republican district?
Jamelle Bouie talks to Stacey Abrams, the minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, about the big takeaways from the April 18 special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.