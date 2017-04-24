Takeaways From Georgia’s 6th District

 Takeaways from the special election in Georgia’s 6th district.

April 24 2017 12:23 PM

Lessons From Georgia’s 6th District

What can the Democrats take away from Jon Ossoff’s strong showing in a Republican district?

Jamelle Bouie talks to Stacey Abrams, the minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, about the big takeaways from the April 18 special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Follow Jamelle on Twitter: @jbouie
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.