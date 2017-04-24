 Ethics and the Trump administration.

An Ethics Expert Weighs In on the Trump Administration

April 24 2017 12:41 PM

Opaque and Conflicted

What happens when an administration doesn’t take ethics seriously?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg talks to Richard Painter, President George W. Bush’s former chief ethics lawyer, about the Trump administration’s lack of transparency and continuing conflicts of interest.

