An Ethics Expert Weighs In on the Trump Administration

Opaque and Conflicted
What happens when an administration doesn’t take ethics seriously?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Jacob Weisberg talks to Richard Painter, President George W. Bush’s former chief ethics lawyer, about the Trump administration’s lack of transparency and continuing conflicts of interest.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.