 Donald Trump’s showdown with North Korea.

The Land of Lousy Options

April 17 2017 12:34 PM

North Korea’s Missile Testing Season

There are no good options for Donald Trump in North Korea. That’s frightening.

Jacob Weisberg talks to Victor Cha, the former director for Asian affairs at the White House National Security Council under George W. Bush, about why there are no good options when it comes to North Korea.

