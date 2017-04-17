The Land of Lousy Options

North Korea’s Missile Testing Season
There are no good options for Donald Trump in North Korea. That’s frightening.
Jacob Weisberg talks to Victor Cha, the former director for Asian affairs at the White House National Security Council under George W. Bush, about why there are no good options when it comes to North Korea.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.