The Trump and Syria Problem

Defining the Mission in Syria
With the U.S. launching missile strikes against Syria, what will our foreign policy look like in the future?
Jacob Weisberg talks to Max Boot, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about the missile attack carried out by the United States on Syria and what this means for President Donald Trump’s foreign policy going forward.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.