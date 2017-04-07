 Dissecting Trump’s attack on Syria.

The Trump and Syria Problem

April 7 2017 3:58 PM

Defining the Mission in Syria

With the U.S. launching missile strikes against Syria, what will our foreign policy look like in the future?

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

Jacob Weisberg talks to Max Boot, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, about the missile attack carried out by the United States on Syria and what this means for President Donald Trump’s foreign policy going forward.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.