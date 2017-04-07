 China takes the lead, on Trumpcast.

China Takes a Step Forward on the World Stage

April 7 2017 10:54 AM

China. China? China!

What the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could mean for future relations between the United States and China.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg talks to Gideon Rachman, chief foreign affairs columnist at the Financial Times, about Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago.

Rachman’s latest book is Easternization: Asia’s Rise and America’s Decline From Obama to Trump and Beyond.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @jacobwe
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.