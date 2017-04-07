Slate Plus Members Now Get More Trumpcast

The Implosion of Bill O’Reilly
Join Slate Plus to listen to Trumpcast’s conversation with Gabriel Sherman about the latest sexual harassment scandal at Fox News.
We’re adding bonus segments to Trumpcast just for Slate Plus members! The plan is to track ongoing stories by conducting follow-up interviews with favorite guests and friends of the show. If you haven't yet joined Slate Plus, learn more at slate.com/trumpcastplus.
In the inaugural bonus segment, Jacob Weisberg talks to New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman about Fox News and the case against Bill O'Reilly. Their conversation begins at 00:25:00.
Listen now:
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.