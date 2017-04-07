 Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment scandal, in this Trumpcast bonus segment.

Slate Plus Members Now Get More Trumpcast

Slate Plus Members Now Get More Trumpcast

Slate
Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
April 7 2017 11:34 AM

The Implosion of Bill O’Reilly

Join Slate Plus to listen to Trumpcast’s conversation with Gabriel Sherman about the latest sexual harassment scandal at Fox News.

Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo.

Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo

We’re adding bonus segments to Trumpcast just for Slate Plus members! The plan is to track ongoing stories by conducting follow-up interviews with favorite guests and friends of the show. If you haven't yet joined Slate Plus, learn more at slate.com/trumpcastplus.

In the inaugural bonus segment, Jacob Weisberg talks to New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman about Fox News and the case against Bill O'Reilly. Their conversation begins at 00:25:00.

Advertisement

Listen now:

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Trumpcast

Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Trumpcast every week. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast feed

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Trumpcast:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.