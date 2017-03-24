 Why the Republicans didn’t have the votes to pass the AHCA Thursday.

A Failed Health Care Vote

March 24 2017 2:38 PM

The Health Care Vote That Wasn’t

Why the Republicans didn’t have the votes to pass the American Health Care Act on Thursday.

160316_PODCASTS_3000_TrumpCast

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie talks to Abby Phillip of the Washington Post about Thursday’s no-vote on the American Health Care Act—and where things go from here.

Check out Slate’s coverage on Friday of the American Health Care Act.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.

Jamelle Bouie is Slates chief political correspondent.