A Failed Health Care Vote

The Health Care Vote That Wasn’t
Why the Republicans didn’t have the votes to pass the American Health Care Act on Thursday.
Chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie talks to Abby Phillip of the Washington Post about Thursday’s no-vote on the American Health Care Act—and where things go from here.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.