What Will Become of the State Department?

March 23 2017 7:34 PM

The State of the State Department

Is Rex Tillerson overseeing the dismantling of his own department?

Virginia Heffernan talks to Steve Coll, dean of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and a writer at the New Yorker, about where things stand at the State Department and why Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s silence is damaging to U.S. foreign policy.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.