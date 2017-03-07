Is There a John Dean in the Trump Administration?

Undone by Scandal
Will this administration go the way of Richard Nixon’s?
Jacob Weisberg talks to John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate scandal, about the parallels and differences between Trump and Nixon. Plus, will anybody in the Trump administration step up to play the role of “John Dean”?
