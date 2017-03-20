Trump’s Health Care Plan Is a Master Class in Bad Legislation

Efim Shapiro

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Advertisement



Jacob Weisberg and Jamelle Bouie are joined by Vox’s Ezra Klein to talk about how Donald Trump screwed himself on health care and why he isn't the dealmaker he claims to be.

Trumpcast is brought to you by Texture. Texture lets you stay up to date with your favorite magazines ... all in one place. Right now, get a 14-day FREE TRIAL when you sign up by going to Texture.com/trumpcast.

Trumpcast is also brought to you by Zeel. Bring the spa to you. Go to Zeel.com or download the Zeel app today. Enter promo code trumpcast at checkout to get 25 dollars off your first in-home, on-demand massage.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @jacobwe

Follow Jamelle on Twitter: @jbouie

Find us on iTunes: Trumpcast