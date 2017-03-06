The Story That Doesn’t Go Away

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup of Administration Scandal Response
How the Jeff Sessions scandal has played out, and where it goes from here.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Jamelle Bouie is joined by Matthew Miller, who was chief spokesman for the Department of Justice under President Barack Obama, to talk about what we know and what we can infer about Jeff Sessions’ meetings with the Russian ambassador.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.