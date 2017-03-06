 Jeff Sessions and the Trump administration.

The Story That Doesn’t Go Away

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup of Administration Scandal Response

How the Jeff Sessions scandal has played out, and where it goes from here.

Jamelle Bouie is joined by Matthew Miller, who was chief spokesman for the Department of Justice under President Barack Obama, to talk about what we know and what we can infer about Jeff Sessions’ meetings with the Russian ambassador.

