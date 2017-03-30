The Kushners and Conflicts of Interest

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Bloomberg reporter Caleb Melby about the Kushner family history, the building on 666 Fifth Ave. hemorrhaging money from Jared’s family, and the potential conflicts of interest with Anbang Insurance Group, a Chinese company that was looking to strike a deal on the property.

Since this story was taped and first distributed, the talks between Anbang and the Kushners have reportedly been terminated.

