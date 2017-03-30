The Kushners and Conflicts of Interest

666 Fifth Ave.
The Kushner family is hemorrhaging money on a building in Manhattan. Who they turn to for a deal could raise conflicts of interest.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Bloomberg reporter Caleb Melby about the Kushner family history, the building on 666 Fifth Ave. hemorrhaging money from Jared’s family, and the potential conflicts of interest with Anbang Insurance Group, a Chinese company that was looking to strike a deal on the property.
Since this story was taped and first distributed, the talks between Anbang and the Kushners have reportedly been terminated.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.