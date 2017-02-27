What Should We Think of Trump Supporters Today?

What About Pence?
Is the vice president performing all the real duties of the presidency?
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
Virginia Heffernan talks to Nicole Hemmer about the balance of power shifting toward Vice President Mike Pence and how he’s doing all the real work of the presidency. Also, what should we think of Trump voters today?
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.