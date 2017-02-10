The War With Nordstrom

No! They’re Best Friends, Really!
Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus want you to know that everything is totally cool—they can even finish each other’s sentences!
Jacob Weisberg talks to New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi about the Steve Bannon–Reince Priebus relationship and how she’s approaching her first week covering the White House.
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.