 Untangling the web between Trump and Russia, on Trumpcast.

What’s Next After the 9th Circuit Court Ruling?

Trumpcast
Getting to know the real Donald Trump.
Feb. 14 2017 2:31 PM

The Return of the Dossier and the End for Flynn?

Lawfare’s Susan Hennessey joins Trumpcast to discuss the rush of Russia breaking news.

Podcast_TrumpCast_SLATEPLUS_B

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Jacob Weisberg talks to Lawfare’s managing editor, Susan Hennessey, about the Trump administration’s decision to not immediately appeal the travel ban halt, the corroborations announced regarding the Trump dossier, and whether the Washington Post’s report on retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn will be the last straw.

Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.