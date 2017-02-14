What’s Next After the 9th Circuit Court Ruling?

The Return of the Dossier and the End for Flynn?
Lawfare’s Susan Hennessey joins Trumpcast to discuss the rush of Russia breaking news.
Jacob Weisberg talks to Lawfare’s managing editor, Susan Hennessey, about the Trump administration’s decision to not immediately appeal the travel ban halt, the corroborations announced regarding the Trump dossier, and whether the Washington Post’s report on retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn will be the last straw.
